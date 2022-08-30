Woman Charged With Abducting Child, Lying To Investigators In Mechanicsville: Sheriff

A woman in Maryland is facing charges for allegedly abducting a child and attempting to lead police in the wrong direction while they sought to track the minor down, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff.

Mechanicsville resident Kristine Doreen Dean, 56, was arrested by sheriff's deputies following an investigation into an incident on Saturday, Aug. 20 in the 28600 block of Hancock Drive in her hometown, officials said.

While deputies contacted the victim, Dean allegedly left the residence with the victim’s underage child, a spokesperson for the sheriff said.

Deputies ultimately located Dean, who refused to tell deputies where she had taken the minor, they continued.

The child was quickly located at a nearby residence and returned unharmed to the victim, according to the sheriff.

Dean was charged with child abduction and obstructing and hindering an investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.