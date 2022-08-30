Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
Return to your home site

Menu

St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood

Nearby Sites

  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman 'Too Beautiful For This World' Killed In Maryland
Police & Fire

Woman Charged With Abducting Child, Lying To Investigators In Mechanicsville: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Kristine Doreen Dean
Kristine Doreen Dean Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A woman in Maryland is facing charges for allegedly abducting a child and attempting to lead police in the wrong direction while they sought to track the minor down, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff.

Mechanicsville resident Kristine Doreen Dean, 56, was arrested by sheriff's deputies following an investigation into an incident on Saturday, Aug. 20 in the 28600 block of Hancock Drive in her hometown, officials said.

While deputies contacted the victim, Dean allegedly left the residence with the victim’s underage child, a spokesperson for the sheriff said. 

Deputies ultimately located Dean, who refused to tell deputies where she had taken the minor, they continued.

The child was quickly located at a nearby residence and returned unharmed to the victim, according to the sheriff.

Dean was charged with child abduction and obstructing and hindering an investigation.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.