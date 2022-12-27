Wanted Rapist At Large In St. Mary's County After Cutting Off GPS Tracker, Sheriff Says

Recognize him?

An alleged rapist in Southern Maryland is at large in St. Mary’s Count after allegedly removing his electric monitor in advance of his upcoming trial.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 27 as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Walter Crouse Prentiss, 42, who has no fixed address, and is wanted on a host of charges.

Specifically, Prentiss is wanted for:

First-degree rape;

Three counts of first-degree assault;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Malicious destruction of property.

It is alleged that Prentiss was incarcerated at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on the charges, and he violated the conditions of his pre-trial release by removing his court-ordered GPS monitor.

No additional information was provided by investigators. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Prentiss or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-5200 ext. 71959 or emailing Joseph.Bowling@StMarysCountyMD.gov.

