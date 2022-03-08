Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff

A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court in Waldorf, where there was a report of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers said that several people could be seen running away from the area of the reported shooting, and shell cases were recovered on Jackson Court and on Brightwell Court.

Further investigation determined that a Jackson Court home and a house on Knolewater Court were struck by the rounds, though no injuries were reported.

In response, investigators announced they have offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the apprehension and prosecution of the shooting suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the reckless endangerment incident has been asked to contact Det. Gregory at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6507 or contacting the agency’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

