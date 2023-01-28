Trapped Driver Killed In Fatal Fiery Head-On Crash In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the head-on St. Mary’s County crash that left one dead and one hospitalized in Park Hall on Friday night.

Cesar Leonel Hernandez-Chacon, 46, of Dameron was killed on Friday, Jan. 27 in the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Hermanville Road when he was involved in a crash involving Hollywood resident Kristen Stefanic-Peters, 35, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, first responders said that they found two vehicles in the roadway, both of which were on fire, with a person trapped in one of them.

The initial investigation determined that Stefanic-Peters was driving a pick-up truck south on Point Lookout Road in the southbound lane when she was struck by Hernandez-Chacon’s Toyota Tacoma head-on as he was driving in the wrong lane, according to the sheriff's office. The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire, which was extinguished by the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Stefanic-Peters was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what caused the head-on crash.

The initial investigation found that speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 72337 or emailing Vincent.Pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.