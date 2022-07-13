These St. Mary's County Stores Found In Compliance During Underage Drinking Sting Operation

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office pulled out all the stops during an undercover alcohol compliance sting, but nearly two dozen businesses didn’t fall for it and didn’t sell booze to an underage teen.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks within St. Mary’s County at 18 businesses, all of which carded an 18-year-old underage cadet at each attempted purchase.

The teen sported a jean and an athletic shirt while visiting all 18 establishments, according to the sheriff’s office. During the sting, officials noted that the cadet did not carry any personal identification or personal property.

During the operation, the cadet was told to enter the store or restaurant to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage from the business in an effort to purchase the beverage.

Of the 18 businesses visited, all were found to be in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage cadet, much to the delight of the sheriff's office.

Businesses found to be in compliance during the operation:

A&B Liquors in Mechanicsville;

Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville;

California Wine & Spirits in California;

Chaptico Market in Chaptico;

Cooks Liquor in Hollywood;

Dave McKay Liquors in Charlotte Hall;

DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville;

Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall;

Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville;

Leonardtown Wine & Spirits;

Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall;

New Market Exxon in Charlotte Hall;

New Market Service Center in Mechanicsville;

Race-N-In in Budds Creek;

St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements;

Third Base Store in Loveville;

Village Liquors in Chaptico;

Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office commends all of the clerks and merchants for their proactive efforts to prevent alcohol sales to underage youth,” officials from the sheriff’s office stated.

