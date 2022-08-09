Suspicious Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

A homicide suspect is at large after a fatal midday shooting of a 53-year-old man in Maryland, authorities announced.

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, where there were multiple reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they found a Great Mills man - whose name has not been released - suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, and the man was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives and members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab.

No suspect has been identified, nor has a motive for the shooting been released.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide has been asked to contact Det. Warren Forinash at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78072 or by texting a tip to “TIP239” with the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Tipsters using the Crime Solvers Program will also be eligible for a $1,000 reward, officials noted, as long as the suspect is arrested and prosecuted for the alleged homicide.

