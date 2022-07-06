Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
Return to your home site

Menu

St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood

Nearby Sites

  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

St. Mary's County Man Accused Of Violating Protection Order Three Times In Three Weeks

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Lexington Park resident Jonathon Jacob Resnick
Lexington Park resident Jonathon Jacob Resnick Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Three was the magic number for a repeat offender in Maryland who violated a court-issued order of protection three times in three weeks, authorities said.

Lexington Park's Jonathan Jacob Resnick, 48, was back in police custody on Friday, July 1 after allegedly violating the protective order issued on behalf of his victim, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced.

It is alleged that St. Mary's County sheriff’s deputies located Resnick on the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park, where there was a reported violation of the order.

Resnick was arrested on the same street twice in June for reported disturbances. In those cases, he allegedly argued and yelled with his victim in violation of the court order.

He was also reportedly arrested for a similar incident in November 2020 for the same offenses.

In each instance, the sheriff’s office said that Resnick was charged with violating a protective order and he was later released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.