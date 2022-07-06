St. Mary's County Man Accused Of Violating Protection Order Three Times In Three Weeks

Three was the magic number for a repeat offender in Maryland who violated a court-issued order of protection three times in three weeks, authorities said.

Lexington Park's Jonathan Jacob Resnick, 48, was back in police custody on Friday, July 1 after allegedly violating the protective order issued on behalf of his victim, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced.

It is alleged that St. Mary's County sheriff’s deputies located Resnick on the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park, where there was a reported violation of the order.

Resnick was arrested on the same street twice in June for reported disturbances. In those cases, he allegedly argued and yelled with his victim in violation of the court order.

He was also reportedly arrested for a similar incident in November 2020 for the same offenses.

In each instance, the sheriff’s office said that Resnick was charged with violating a protective order and he was later released.

