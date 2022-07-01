Shooting Suspects Apprehended Following Violent Assault In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Two Maryland men are facing a host of weapon and narcotics charges following an investigation into a shooting on Friday, June 24 in St. Mary’s County, the sheriff's office announced.

Lexington Park residents Daitoine Vincent Payne, 21, and Joshua Alexander Mason, 38, have been charged for the shooting that left their 43-year-old man with serious injuries in the area of Exquisite Court.

During the investigation, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that evidence and multiple witness accounts determined that Mason was in an alleged altercation with the victim - whose name has not been released - prior to the shooting.

Following the altercation, it is alleged that Payne and Mason returned to the scene of the incident armed with multiple firearms and assaulted him.

On Thursday, June 30, investigators said that Payne was spotted walking through the Columbia Commons neighborhood in Lexington Park while in possession of a black bag.

When officers approached him, it is alleged that Payne fled on foot before being apprehended a short distance later. Investigators also recovered a loaded Glock .27 handgun with its serial number obliteratied.

Investigators noted that Payne is prohibited from owning firearms under Maryland law.

Shortly after Payne’s arrest, Mason was located and apprehended on an outstanding arrest warrant in connection to previous misdeeds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Payne was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Controlled Dangerous Substance: Possession with intent to distribute;

CDS: Distribution with a firearm;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Possession of a firearm with a criminal violence or felony conviction;

Firearm use during a felony or violent crime;

He was also charged on a bench warrant for:

Failure to appear in court for child support;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Second-degree assault;

Controlled Dangerous Substance: More than 10 grams of marijuana.

Mason was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

Second-degree assault;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Firearm use during a felony or violent crime;

Loaded handgun on a person.

Both men are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

