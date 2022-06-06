Contact Us
Sheriff's Office Investigates Possible Drowning In Coltons Point

Zak Failla
Cather Marine.
Cather Marine. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland launched an investigation after a 75-year-old man drowned at Cather Marine in St. Mary’s County.

The drowning was reported at 38270 Palmer Road in Colton’s Point around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6 at Cather Marine, county spokesperson Jason Babcock said.

The victim's name has not yet been released and there were no signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

