'Reckless Endangerment' Suspect Apprehended In St. Mary's County (UPDATED)

Police activity has been confirmed near a busy St. Mary’s County business park.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid the area of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park as they conduct a reckless endangerment investigation.

An alert was issued by the agency at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Hours later, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that a person of interest has been detained and the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No details of the investigation or incident that led to it have been released by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.