Mechanicsville Woman Accused Of Sledgehammer Assault: Sheriff

A sledgehammer-wielding woman in Maryland is facing charges in St. Mary’s County after allegedly chasing and attacking her victim during a dispute, investigators said.

Mechanicsville resident Beth Suzanna Gannon, 36, was arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into an alleged assault.

Corporal Vincent Pontorno of the sheriff’s office responded to the 28700 block of Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville on Thursday, June 9, where there were reports of an assault involving a sledgehammer, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

It is alleged that Gannon became upset with her victim and chased him with the sledgehammer, attempting to strike her victim with the weapon repeatedly.

Investigators said that Gannon allegedly then threw the sledgehammer at her victim and attempted to pick up a rake to continue the attack before being stopped by a witness.

Gannon was arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

No return court date has been announced by investigators.

