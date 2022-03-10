Mechanicsville Man Busted With Altered Shotgun, Cocaine, Sheriff's Office Says

A man asleep at the wheel in a car parked at a Maryland gas station was busted with drugs and an illegal shotgun, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office.

Mechanicsville resident Alexander Wayne Pope, 28, is facing drug and weapon charges in St. Mary’s County after being caught during a welfare check with a defaced shotgun and cocaine, officials announced on Monday, Oct. 3.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that on Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to the 27300 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a welfare check of a man sleeping inside a vehicle at an area business.

At the scene, deputies said they found Pope parked at the fuel pumps, and he had a shotgun in his lap.

Pope was taken into custody by investigators, and deputies later located an altered shotgun, suspected cocaine, and suspected smoking devices.

He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with multiple firearm offenses and drug charges.

