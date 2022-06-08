Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice
Man Wanted In St. Mary's County For Violating Terms Of Release: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Donald Lee Warwick
Donald Lee Warwick Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Seen him?

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who violated the terms of his release following his latest arrest.

Lexington Park resident Donald Lee Warrick, 33, is wanted on an active warrant for a charge of second-degree escape following his arrest on charges more than three years ago, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Warrick was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Warrick or his whereabouts has been asked to contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Det. Andrew Burgess by calling (301) 475-8008 or emailing Andrew.Burgess@stmarysmd.com.

Residents may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

