Man Prohibited From Possessing Weapons Busted Bearing Arms In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

A man prohibited by law from possessing weapons is facing charges after being busted with an illegally loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Maryland, authorities announced.

Lexington Park resident Malik Shavon Jordan, 25, was stopped in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, when he committed a traffic violation, a spokesperson for the sheriff announced on Thursday, Aug. 18.

During the stop, the spokesperson said that Jordan was identified as the driver and deputies noticed that he had a loaded handgun in his waistband, which he is not permitted to possess by law.

Jordan was charged with:

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Possession of a handgun in vehicle;

Possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle;

Possession of a handgun on a person;

Possession of a loaded handgun on a person.

Jordan has a checkered criminal history with multiple arrests reported in St. Mary's County in recent years.

He remains incarcerated at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.