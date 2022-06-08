Man Beat Children With A Belt: St. Mary's County Sheriff

A 28-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly beating children with a belt in Maryland, authorities announced.

Tyrone Deangelo Dove, 29, of California, allegedly used a belt to strike two minors multiple times, the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office said. The children suffered injuries on their thighs, legs, and hips, on Saturday, May 28, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 22400 block of Macarthur Boulevard in California following reports of alleged child abuse.

No motive for the beating was released by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Dove was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree child abuse, and second-degree assault. No return court date has been announced by the sheriff’s office.

