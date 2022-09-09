Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
Return to your home site

Menu

St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood

Nearby Sites

  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Lexington Park Cookout Shooting: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Maryland State Police helicopter.
Maryland State Police helicopter. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

One person had to be airlifted to a Maryland hospital after being shot during an altercation at an overnight cookout in St. Mary’s County.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said that deputies found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach and had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A police K-9 Unit was deployed at the scene and a firearm was recovered, though no suspect was arrested.

The sheriff's office said that the initial investigation determined that several people were at the residence for a cookout when an altercation happened that ended with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Warren Forinash by calling (301) 475-4200, ext. 78072, or email at warren.forinash@stmarysmd.com.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.