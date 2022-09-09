Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Lexington Park Cookout Shooting: Sheriff

One person had to be airlifted to a Maryland hospital after being shot during an altercation at an overnight cookout in St. Mary’s County.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said that deputies found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach and had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A police K-9 Unit was deployed at the scene and a firearm was recovered, though no suspect was arrested.

The sheriff's office said that the initial investigation determined that several people were at the residence for a cookout when an altercation happened that ended with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Warren Forinash by calling (301) 475-4200, ext. 78072, or email at warren.forinash@stmarysmd.com.

