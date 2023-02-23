Lexington Park Man Busted With Semi-Automatic 'Ghost Gun,' Illegal Magazine: Sheriff

Tipsters helped members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office track down an armed suspect in Lexington Park who is now facing multiple weapons charges.

Keyshon Marquez Gant, 22, of Lexington Park, was arrested without incident on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division after detectives received information that Gant was in possession of a semi-automatic “ghost gun,” according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Detectives responded to the Patuxent Homes neighborhood in Lexington Park on Wednesday, where they found Gant walking along Midway Drive, where he was detained.

Once in custody, officials say that they found a loaded “P80” 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine in Gant’s waistband.

“A ‘P80’ or ‘ghost gun’ does not have a serial number or any identifying information,” according to the spokesperson. The extended magazine had a 30-round capacity and was filled with 30 rounds and one bullet in the chamber at the time of Gant’s arrest.

Gant was charged with:

Possession of a handgun on a person;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Possession of a concealed dangerous weapon;

Possession of a Prohibited detachable magazine.

He was held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown without bond pending a hearing on Thursday, Feb. 23.

This is not Gant's first run-in with the law in St. Mary's County. In 2020, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest when he allegedly caused a disturbance in the yard of a home in Hollywood and reportedly made threats.

