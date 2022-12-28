Kids Held Hostage For 90 Minutes During Police Standoff With Gun-Toting Father In Leonardtown

Authorities say that a potentially dangerous situation was resolved peacefully in St. Mary's County on Wednesday afternoon when a man barricaded himself in a Leonardtown home with his three children.

Mark Anthony Buckler, 40, is facing multiple charges following a near 90-minute standoff with Maryland State Police and members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office following an incident in the 23800 block of Point Lookout Road when he fired a gun in the air.

Investigators were called to the home shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

According to state police, Buckler was inside the home with his wife and three children, though when first responders requested that he exit the residence, he refused and went back inside with the children, while his wife was able to escape.

The incident continued until approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, when Buckler surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

Police say that after conferring with the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office, Buckler was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Failure to comply with the provisions of a final extreme protective order.

Buckler was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he is being held pending his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

