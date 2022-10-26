Felon Busted Distributing Weed, Narcotics Near Lexington Park School, Church, Sheriff Says

A convicted felon in Maryland was busted by police in St. Mary's County on Wednesday morning following the investigation into the sale of drugs and marijuana near a Lexington Park school and church, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Dominick NMN Mackall, 34, of Lexington Park was taken into custody by detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, along with members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) and the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

A search and seizure warrant was executed in the 45800 block of Jay Dee Court in Lexington Park, which led to investigators uncovering a host of drugs and illegal weapons that includes:

12 ounces of suspected marijuana and cocaine;

More than seven grams of suspected crack-cocaine;

110 grams (968 pills) of counterfeit Oxycodone pills (suspected fentanyl),

Buprenorphine;

Adderall;

Multiple handguns,;

A shotgun;

Ammunition;

Scales;

Packaging material;

An undisclosed amount of cash.

The seized value of the Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) exceeds $50,000, and investigators noted that Mackall is prohibited by law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Jay Dee Court houses rows of trailers and is across the street from the Chesapeake Charter Public School and Good Samaritan Lutheran Church.

Mackall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with:

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute in a school zone;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute;

CDS: Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana;

CDS: Possession of not marijuana;

Possession of a stolen regulated firearm;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime;

Possession with intent to distribute a large amount of fentanyl.

