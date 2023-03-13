Convicted Felon Faces New Drug, Weapon Charges Following Latest Arrest In St. Mary's County

Investigators say that a man with a checkered criminal history is back on the wrong side of the law after being busted illegally in possession of a handgun and cocaine during a search in St. Mary’s County that was executed while he was in court for a separate case.

Lexington Park resident Jadon Bernard Somerville, 22, a convicted felon, was arrested on a host of charges by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office during the execution of a search and seizure warrant.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, during the seizure, detectives recovered:

A loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun;

Four different packages of cocaine (both crack cocaine and powdered cocaine);

Digital scale with cocaine residue;

Both used and unused packaging materials.

Officials noted that Somerville is barred from possessing a weapon due to his previous conviction for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

While the search and seizure warrant was being executed, the spokesperson made note that Somerville was in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court for an unrelated possession charge, to which he pleaded guilty.

When his hearing was over, Somerville was taken into custody, and an additional warrant was executed, which led to the recovery of multipole cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash on his person.

Somerville was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute;

CDS possession: cocaine;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

He is being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.