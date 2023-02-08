Aw Shucks: Oyster Hoarder Sells Improperly Stored Product Meant For Charity Event: Maryland NRP

Maryland Natural Resource Police (NRP) knew something was fishy in St. Mary’s County when they saw a deal going down involving a suspect selling questionable oysters that were earmarked for a charity event.

St. Mary’s County resident John Vallandingham, 67, was caught selling several bushels of oysters from his property that had been improperly stored in his garage, according to a Maryland NRP spokesperson.

The charges connected to the sale came after a weeks-long investigation that involved NRP officers tracking oysters that were harvested from the Wicomico River back to Vallandingham’s detached garage.

During the investigation, officials said that it was determined that the oysters were stored in improper containers within the garage for several days, with daily temperatures exceeding 50 degrees, causing possible health and safety hazards for anyone who consumed them.

Investigators also noted that Vallandingham does not possess a tidal fish license or any seafood dealer licenses and that officers were able to seize the questionable seafood before it was consumed by the general public.

“The inadequate storage of the oysters and the unseasonably high temperatures represented a public health risk, according to police, who made note that the oysters were purchased to serve at the charitable event.

Vallandingham was charged with:

Failure to obtain a tidal fish license for commercial activity;

Failure to pay the oyster surcharge;

Engaging in an activity requiring a license or authorization without having a license or authorization;

Catching oysters for commercial purposes without a license.

He faces one year behind bars and a $28,000 fine if he is convicted.

