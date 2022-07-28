Alert Issued For Vandals Wanted For Targeting St. Mary's County Church Grounds

Investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating two people who were caught on camera vandalizing a St. Mary's County Church campus.

An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 28, after the suspect pair allegedly repeatedly rode their dirt bikes on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception Church on Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.

The alleged vandalism happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, investigators said, causing an undisclosed amount of damage to the church.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or incidents has been asked to contact Deputy Bianca Salas at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78160 or emailing bianca.salas@stmarysmd.com and referencing case number 31513-22.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program, they are also eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

