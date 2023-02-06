11 Dead Pets Found In Home Without Smoke Alarms Installed: Maryland Fire Marshal

Nearly a dozen pets needlessly died over the weekend when a blaze broke out in a Maryland home that previously had been provided with smoke alarms that were never installed, according to the state’s fire marshal.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, fire crews from multiple agencies in Wicomico County were called to Giles Lane in Quantico, where there was a reported fire that sparked in the living room of an area home.

It took a team of nearly three dozen firefighters from multiple agencies approximately 50 minutes to get the fire under control, though it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

One person was transported to Tidal Health for treatment of smoke inhalation and was later released, officials said. Two dogs were rescued from the home, according to the fire marshal, but 11 other family pets perished in the flames.

Investigators said that the fire was accidental in nature, due to combustibles that were placed too close to a propane heater.

According to the fire marshal, smoke alarms had been provided to the homeowner from a previous incident, however, the homeowner did not install the alarms. The displaced family is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

