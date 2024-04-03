Deputies were called to the eatery on Miramar Way in California at around 11:11 p.m. on April 2, where there were reports of a shooting inside the building.

According to investigators, there was an altercation inside the restaurant that led to one person pulling out a gun and striking another during the dispute.

The nature of the dispute was not disclosed by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. No details about a possible shooter have been released.

Officials said that first responders administered life-saving measures until the victim could be rushed to an area trauma center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Their condition was not available on Wednesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

