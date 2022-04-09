Child Hospitalized After Being Shot During Lexington Park Home Invasion, Sheriff Says

A 9-year-old child was shot and hospitalized in Maryland during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported invasion shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there were reports of shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a 9-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, who was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was listed in stable condition late on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is alleged that two suspects forced their way into a residence on Old Missouri Avenue and discharged at least one gunshot, which struck the child, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Det. Daniel Sidorowicz by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78043 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637), according to the agency.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.