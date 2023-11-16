Massive Search Planned For Missing Non-Verbal 56-Year-Old Man In St. Mary's County

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued an alert advising that beginning at around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, there will be a search operation that lasts throughout the day in the Scotland area between Fresh Neck Pond Road and Point Lookout State Park.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the search will be a coordinated effort between deputies using search dogs, fire and rescue personnel, and neighboring agencies as they continue to try tracking down the missing man.

During the search on Friday, the public is being advised to avoid the area, and anyone who has seasonal hunting permits are being instructed to stay away from the area.

McDonald has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 28, and officials noted that he is non-verbal and has medical challenges. He was described by the sheriff's office as being 6-foot-3, weighing 220 pounds with gray hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding McDonald or his whereabouts has been asked to contact officials by calling (301) 475-8008.

