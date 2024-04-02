On Tuesday, authorities announced that Cambridge resident Kenneth Stefan Bradley, 40, has been indicted for the February kidnapping of 31-year-old Tiyavauna Britt.

According to investigators, Britt - who knew Bradley before her disappearance - was last seen at work in Delaware on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and her vehicle was later located in the Easton area in Maryland.

Her body has never been recovered.

Bradley was indicted last week and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Kidnapping;

False imprisonment;

Reckless endangerment.

He is being held without bail at the Dorcester County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the kidnapping, murder, or Britt's whereabouts has been asked to contact Sgt. Scott Sears by calling (443) 783-7239,

