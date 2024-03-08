Man Fearing Attacks, Drones Found With Homemade Explosive Devices In Maryland Yard: Sheriff

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced that Christopher James Wilgus, 45, was apprehended following a welfare check that led to deputies finding a disturbing scene at his Pittsville home, where he lived in the garage and a motorhome on the property.

On March 7, detectives from the sheriff's office were called to a home on Gumboro Road, where they made contact with Wilgus and discovered what appeared to be homemade explosive devices strategically placed throughout the yard and property, officials said.

"Wilgus expressed concerns about potential attacks on his residence and cited the presence of drones and individuals surveilling him," they added, making note that while he was being investigated, "(he) revealed alarming details about the homemade explosive devices in plain view."

Detectives called in Maryland State Fire Marshals to assist with the investigation, and they confirmed the authenticity of the explosive/incendiary devices, which were collected for further analysis.

According to the sheriff's office, "due to the gravity of the situation," Wilgus was and taken to the Wicomico County Sheriff's office, then the Detention Center, where he is being held pending a hearing on Friday.

Detectives executed a search and seizure of the property, recovering all other devices that were rendered safe and removed from the area, which was "found to be safe from any other threats."

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.