Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Shooting At Lexington Park Apartment, Sheriff Says

Deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to an apartment complex in the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park shortly after midnight, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper thigh and right bicep, officials say.

First responders from the sheriff's office rendered aid, applied a tourniquet, and waited until the unnamed victim was flown to the University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center in Largo for emergency surgery.

His condition was not available on Monday morning.

No information about a shooter or motive was provided by the agency. The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.