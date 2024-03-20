Human Remains Found Inside Burning Truck Behind Maryland Home: Fire Marshal

Deputy State Fire Marshals were called to a home in the 23000 block of Nanticoke Road in Quantico on Wednesday morning, when a neighbor reported that there was a truck ablaze in the back of an area home.

The call came in shortly before 11:45 a.m. on March 20.

According to the fire marshal, upon arrival, a team of more than a dozen firefighters from multiple agencies found a 2000 GMC Sonoma on fire in the rear of the home, and it took approximately 20 minutes to get the flames under control, at which point they found a body inside the vehicle.

Officials said that Deputy State Fire Marshals spent several hours at the scene examining the vehicle and conducting interviews with witnesses however the origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation hours later.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, investigators said, and the human remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and positive identification.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

