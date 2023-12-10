Horse-Buggy Crash Sends Infant, Three Others To Hospital: St. Mary's County Sheriff

Deputies were called shortly before noon on Sunday, Dec. 10, where there was a reported incident near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown involving a driver that struck a horse and buggy.

Investigators say that a Toyota driver struck the horse and buggy after it reared and bucked while being driven by a minor. All four occupants were ejected, and the horse was killed in the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile was operating the horse and buggy with three family members, and while it was stopped at the intersection, the horse unexpectedly reared and bucked, causing the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road, where it was struck by a 2021 Toyota Tundra.

The driver and an adult passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed by paramedics to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, while another passenger was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, and an infant was taken to the Children's Hospital as a precaution.

Officials made note that neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

