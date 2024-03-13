Gunshots Fired Into Lexington Park Home, Sheriff Says

Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Weeping Willow Lane early on Wednesday morning when a homeowner reported that there were gunshots fired into their home by un unknown shooter.

No injuries were reported. Now investigators from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Warren Forinash by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8072

