Hollywood resident Javonte Taevon Fenwick was arrested over the weekend after allegedly breaking out a gun on Saturday afternoon at the George B. Cecil Park in Valley Lee, officials say.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said that witnesses stated that following an altercation, a man - later identified as Fenwick - pointed a firearm at a group of people gathered at a pavilion in the park.

Fenwick fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was quickly apprehended by deputies near Flat Iron Road.

He was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, second-degree assault, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Fenwick was awaiting a bond hearing as of Monday, June 3.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.