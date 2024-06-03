Mostly Cloudy 84°

Javonte Taevon Fenwick Charged With Maryland Park Assault

An 18-year-old man who pointed a gun at a group of people gathered at a Maryland park was apprehended after a short chase in St. Mary's County, according to the sheriff's office.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Hollywood resident Javonte Taevon Fenwick was arrested over the weekend after allegedly breaking out a gun on Saturday afternoon at the George B. Cecil Park in Valley Lee, officials say.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said that witnesses stated that following an altercation, a man - later identified as Fenwick - pointed a firearm at a group of people gathered at a pavilion in the park.

Fenwick fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was quickly apprehended by deputies near Flat Iron Road.

He was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, second-degree assault, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. 

Fenwick was awaiting a bond hearing as of Monday, June 3. 

