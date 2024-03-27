Overcast 49°

Five Winning 'Mega Millions' Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Maryland

No Marylanders won the $1.13 billion "Mega Millions" jackpot - that went to a lucky New Jersey lotto player - but five tickets worth $10,000 were sold across the state for Tuesday's drawing.

The winning tickets were sold in Prince George's, Montgomery, Allegany, Howard, and Caroline counties.

The winning numbers on Tuesday, March 26 were 07-11-22-29-38, with a gold "Mega Ball" of 04, and five players matched four of the regular numbers plus the "Mega Ball" to win a $10,000 prize. 

Winning tickets were sold at: 

7 to 10 Market on 29th Street in Mt. Rainier (Prince George's County);

Giant on Arliss Street in Silver Spring (Montgomery County);

Martin's on Park Street in Cumberland (Allegany County);

River Hill Sunoco on Signal Bell Lane in Clarksville (Howard County);

Shore Stop on Main Street in Preston (Caroline County).

The jackpot was the fifth-largest in the history of the "Mega Millions" game. In Maryland, the 15-week jackpot run created more than $3.9 million in prizes to players and nearly $10 million in estimated revenue to the state, Lottery officials noted.

