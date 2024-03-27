Five Winning 'Mega Millions' Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Maryland

The winning numbers on Tuesday, March 26 were 07-11-22-29-38, with a gold "Mega Ball" of 04, and five players matched four of the regular numbers plus the "Mega Ball" to win a $10,000 prize.

Winning tickets were sold at:

7 to 10 Market on 29th Street in Mt. Rainier (Prince George's County);

Giant on Arliss Street in Silver Spring (Montgomery County);

Martin's on Park Street in Cumberland (Allegany County);

River Hill Sunoco on Signal Bell Lane in Clarksville (Howard County);

Shore Stop on Main Street in Preston (Caroline County).

The jackpot was the fifth-largest in the history of the "Mega Millions" game. In Maryland, the 15-week jackpot run created more than $3.9 million in prizes to players and nearly $10 million in estimated revenue to the state, Lottery officials noted.

