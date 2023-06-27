Firefighter Killed Battling Two-Alarm Blaze In Leonardtown

The firefighter has not been identified, but he was part of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station unit that was providing support to multiple agencies who responded to the Leonardtown fire.

First responders were called at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27 to the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive.

While fighting the fire, officials said that one firefighter fell from the first floor and into a basement when the floor collapsed, and he died from his injuries.

"We're grieving a loss right now, and our thoughts and prayers to the family and larger Navy team," Capt. Derrick Kingsley said, noting that this is the first person to lose his life battling a blaze under his watch.

"We lost a true hero this morning," he continued. "He went in without hesitation to save others and lost his life in the process."

The second alarm was called later on Tuesday morning as crews from nearby agencies were called in to assist first responders.

Officials say that the name of the firefighter killed will be released in the next 24 hours. The condition of the injured firefighter taken to an area hospital was not available on Tuesday morning.

The incident is now being investigated by the Maryland Fire Marshal

