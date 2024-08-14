Stoney Beach native Tyler Ray Marini Sater, who has racked up a lengthy rap sheet, was sentenced to 59 years in prison with 44 to serve following multiple criminal convictions stemming from a weeklong crime spree in December 2022.

On Dec. 13, 2022, Sater committed a robbery by knifepoint at the Cloud Smoke Shop in California, prosecutors say. Less than a week later, on Dec. 19, 2022, he committed an additional series of crimes at the Wildewood Shopping Center.

Sater was convicted of:

Robbery;

Attempted armed carjacking;

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Attempted harm of a law enforcement animal;

Rogue and vagabond.

He wasn't done just yet.

While his trial was pending, Sater fled to Charles County, where he was ultimately captured and then convicted of second-degree escape.

“While (Sater) was on supervised probation in several other counties for disturbingly similar crimes, he fled to our County and initiated a one-man crime spree," St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said.

"His deliberate actions victimized multiple community members, each suffering from the impact of his criminal conduct.

“This sentence serves as a critical step toward safeguarding the public and ensuring that (Sater) can no longer target the citizens in our community.”

