Felon Convicted For Murdering Man Who Died 16 Months After St. Mary's County Shooting: Sheriff

California resident Demetrius Puifory was convicted this week following a four-day trial of second-degree murder and weapon offenses for his role in an April 2022 shooting that turned fatal over the summer when his victim died.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on April 28, 2022, members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park to investigate reports of shots fired, where they found the 21-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy area.

The investigation found that Puifory shot him.

After more than a year, officials say that Puifory's victim died in August, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that the death was a homicide and it was caused by "complications of quadriplegia due to gunshot wound of the neck."

"The facts surrounding this care are especially heart-wrenching," State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said in a statement. "A young victim's life has been lost to senseless gun violence at the hands of a convicted felon who was prohibited from the possession of the firearm.

"I send my sincerest condolences to the victim's family."

When he is sentenced, Puifory will face up to 66 years in prison. He's being held without bond pending his sentencing hearing.

