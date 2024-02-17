Fatal Shed Fire Under Investigation In St. Mary's County

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a shed fire that claimed the life of a man on Friday, Feb. 16 living with his parents in Avenue.

Officials say that shortly after 11 p.m. crews from the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were called to a home on River Springs Road, when the homeowner found their shed ablaze with a person still possibly inside.

The flames were knocked down within minutes, and inside, firefighters confirmed that a person was found dead.

Although the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where the victim will be positively identified, he is believed to be the adult son of the owners, who resided at the home, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Fire Marshal.

