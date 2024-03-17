Fast-Moving Blaze At Maryland Farm Destroys Equipment, Causes $1M In Damage: Fire Marshal

Late on Friday night, first responders from the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department were called to a Stewart Neck Road in Somerset County, where farm employees and neighbors reported flames coming from the property.

A second alarm was called as the fire continued to spread from the tractor to the building, and it took a team of nearly five dozen firefighters upwards of three hours to get the flames under control, officials said.

Investigators say that the tractor was initially observed on fire, and the owner attempted to extinguish it with a portable fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful and the fire spread to the storage building and eventually several other pieces of farm equipment vehicles.

It caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damage for the owners. The fire is believed to have been accidental after an unspecified mechanical or electrical issue with the trailer.

