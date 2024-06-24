A man who is no stranger to law enforcement was spotted on Sunday by a St. Mary's County Sheriff's deputy and taken back into custody after removing his ankle monitor last month, authorities announced on Monday.

Bond, 33, was re-arrested on June 23 in the 2200 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park after going rogue in May and ditching his device, officials say.

According to the sheriff's office, Bond was in custody at the County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a January 2023 conviction for possession with intent to distribute, and on Friday, May 25, while participating in an in-patient treatment program, he removed the monitor, leading to a warrant for second-degree escape.

When he was arrested on Sunday, Bond was also found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Bond was arrested on the warrant and charged with two counts each of CDS: Possession of not cannabis, and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

