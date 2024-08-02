Driver Asleep At The Wheel Busted With Stolen Gun, Drug Paraphernalia In Leonardtown: Sheriff

Deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Friendship School Road and Jones Road, where they found Hollywood resident James Gregory Smith, asleep in the driver's seat with the engine still running.

According to investigators, after Smith was stirred, a deputy found a holstered Glock 22 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun in plain sight, which was recovered, and the sleeping driver said that there was a second loaded weapon in the vehicle.

Smith was able to provide a valid Maryland wear-and-carry permit for the first weapon; however, a check of the serial numbers of both guns found that he was the registered owner of only the Glock, and the other gun, a Kahr Arms CW9 was reported stolen in 2020.

A search of the vehicle later led to the seizure of suspected drug paraphernalia.

Smith was arrested without incident and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm and four counts of CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

He was being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing, officials said on Friday afternoon.

