Dispute Between Neighbors Ends With Gunshots Ringing Out In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Gunshots rang out on Tuesday night when two neighbors in Mechanicsville got into a heated argument, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Deputies were called to the 27000 block of Yowaiski Mill Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on June 18, where there was a report of a disturbance between neighbors that turned violent.

According to investigators, witnesses said that they heard the altercation between two people and gunshots fired. There were no injuries reported or property damage confirmed.

No additional detail were provided by the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.

