Dispute Between Neighbors Ends With Gunshots Ringing Out In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Deputies were called to the 27000 block of Yowaiski Mill Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on June 18, where there was a report of a disturbance between neighbors that turned violent.

According to investigators, witnesses said that they heard the altercation between two people and gunshots fired. There were no injuries reported or property damage confirmed.

No additional detail were provided by the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.

