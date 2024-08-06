Mostly Cloudy 92°

Derrick Clifton Marshall Wanted For Escape In Maryland

Derrick Clifton Marshall, who was arrested earlier this year in Southern Maryland, is wanted after ditching his electronic monitoring device in Baltimore and escaping.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
An alert was issued by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45, who pulled a fast one and is now wanted for escape.

The Lexington Park resident was arrested in March for first- and second-degree assault, as well as unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, late last month, Marshall was able to ditch his GPS device while receiving care at a medical facility in Baltimore late last month. 

He has not been seen since.

Marshall was described as being 6-foot-3 weighing approximately 250 pounds. No additional details were provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1959.

