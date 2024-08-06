An alert was issued by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45, who pulled a fast one and is now wanted for escape.

The Lexington Park resident was arrested in March for first- and second-degree assault, as well as unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, late last month, Marshall was able to ditch his GPS device while receiving care at a medical facility in Baltimore late last month.

He has not been seen since.

Marshall was described as being 6-foot-3 weighing approximately 250 pounds. No additional details were provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1959.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.