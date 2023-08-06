Damaging Winds, Hail, Tornadoes Possible From Storms Heading To DMV Region

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact neighborhoods in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia beginning on Sunday, Aug. 6 and into Monday, when things are expected to get worse before they get better.

Officials are advising that multiple storms are possible throughout the region, possibly bringing hail, damaging winds, or even isolated tornados in parts.

A flood watch was also put into place from 8 p.m. on Sunday through 2 a.m. on Monday in parts of the region. As much as two inches of rain are expected.

