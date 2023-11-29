'Drug Cache,' 'Ghost Guns' Recovered From Convicted Felon During Southern MD Bust: Sheriff

Adam Joseph Holland was arrested in the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in his Lexington Park apartment on Wednesday afternoon following a joint investigation between the St. Mary's County and Calvert County sheriff's offices, authorities announced.

During the search, officials say that they recovered a loaded, privately made AR-15 pistol and loaded Glock 29 semi-automatic handgun, both with defaced serial numbers.

A large amount of marijuana, cash "and multiple items indicative of drug distribution" were also found, they noted.

Holland's downfall came following a traffic stop in Calvert County, where he was also wanted, which led to the discovery of drugs in his car. He was then released to the custody of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office to face a host of charges there.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Holland - who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction - is facing charges in St. Mary's County that include:

Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS): Possession of a firearm;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute cannabis;

CDS: Possession of cannabis over civil use;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Knowingly altering a firearm ID number.

He's being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. No information about his initial court appearance was released by the sheriff's office.

