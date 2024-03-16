Child Killed, Two Hospitalized With Critical Injuries In Rollover Crash In Leonardtown: Sheriff

Multiple children were ejected from an SUV early on Saturday morning when Leonardtown resident Ashley Nicole Nolan, 27, failed to negotiate a turn near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Chingville Road, according to officials.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to investigate a reported crash that left a Honda Odyssey upside down on Chingville Road.

Investigators say that Nolan was traveling north on Point Lookout Road when she lost control, the SUV overturned several times and came to rest after striking a tree.

Three minors - who were not restrained properly - two of whom were ejected from the Honda were transported to area trauma centers with life-threatening injuries. A third was rushed to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Nolan suffered minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. No possible charges have been announced. The crash remains under investigation.

"No day should ever begin with news like this," St. Mary's County Sheriff Steve Hall said. It is both difficult to process and to believe.

"Based on the preliminary investigative information, decisions were made that have caused the loss of the innocent and marred the lives of families in our communities forever.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.