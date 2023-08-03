Cat Killed, Family Displaced By St. Mary's County Laundry Room Fire

Support is swelling for the Skidmore family in St. Mary’s County following a house fire on Vinessa Court in Charlotte Hall that left at least two displaced and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said that an accidental fire was sparked in the laundry room of the home, quickly spreading and causing extensive damage.

It took a total of 50 firefighters an estimated 30 minutes to get the flames under control, though no injuries were reported.

Following the fire, friends and family of the Skidmores have been rallying around them, raising nearly $5,000 just hours after the house went up in flames.

“There was a fire at Kim and Craig's house today, a large portion of their home was destroyed by the fire, and what items are left are covered in soot and smoke,” organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for them wrote. “Luckily everyone got out of the house just in time and the family is okay.

“They have some hard days ahead of them and need our help,” they continued. “I know they wouldn't want this bc they are so prideful & are usually the one giving to others but desperate times call for desperate measures.”

The family is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

