Hollywood resident Carl James Zimmerman is behind bars following an incident this week involving his actions outside a business in Leonardtown.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious incident that was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 to the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road.

Investigators say that deputies spoke to the employees of the business, who advised that thy were leaving work at the end of their shifts when a coworker - later identified as Zimmerman - drove by them, rolled down a window in his vehicle, and pointed a weapon at them.

Zimmerman was ultimately identified as the suspect.

He was located at his Hollywood home on Thursday and arrested without incident.

During a search of the residence, investigators recovered a "bullpup" style 12-gauge shotgun that was legally registered to him.

Zimmerman was charged with four counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

