Blade-Wielding Man Wanted After Exposing Himself To Women In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Photos of a suspicious suspect have been released by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office following a strange scene that played out overnight.

According to investigators, at around 8:15 p.m. on July 10, the man approached two women near FDR Boulevard and South Shangra-La Drive, where he grabbed on of them and exposed himself to both.

It is alleged that he then displayed "an edged weapon," and chased the women, who began yelling for assistance, prompting the man to flee on foot.

The incident remains under investigation.

