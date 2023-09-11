18-Year-Old Charged For August Shooting In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Darmarion Donzell Warrick has been identified as the shooter who opened fire in mid-August in the area of West Westbury Boulevard, where he hit several vehicles and struck another 18-year-old who was in the area and suffered a graze wound.

The second teen had to be taken by paramedics to a trauma center for treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

On Monday, Sept. 11, the sheriff's office announced that Warrick had been identified as the main suspect in the shooting, and he was arrested following a search of his home that led to the recovery of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had previously been reported stolen.

Warrick was arrested and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with multiple weapons offenses, officials said.

No information about his initial court appearance has been released by the police.

